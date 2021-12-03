Belarus mother imprisoned for 'unsanctioned mass gatherings'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarus court on Friday sentenced a neighborhood activist to four years in prison for creating an “extremist group” on the messaging app Telegram, the country's top rights group, Viasna, reported.

Volha Zalatar, a 38-year old mother of five children, has been held in custody since March. She was arrested on the street when she was taking her 10-year-old daughter to music school.

After the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, Zalatar moderated a local group on Telegram in the town of Zhdanovichy and organized concerts, parties and walks. Authorities said the activities were “unsanctioned mass gatherings” and accused her of coordinating an “extremist organization.”

She was also charged with “gross violation of public order” and “disobeying legal requirements of the authorities.”

“My heart is torn into pieces, the degree of hatred is growing, the amount of pain and resentment is increasing,” Zalatar said in her final address to the court Friday, rejecting all the accusations. “Normal human actions, reactions and feelings are criminalized,” she said.

Zalatar’s husband also spent 10 days in jail for displaying the Belarusian opposition’s red-and-white flag in the window of their apartment.