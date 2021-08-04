Belarus Olympic runner who feared going home lands in Poland

“We are very happy that she is here safe,” said Magnus Brunner, a top Austrian government official, after Tsimanouskaya's plane arrived on Wednesday afternoon from Tokyo. “But she is scared about her future and about her family.”

At the airport, the runner was protected by Austrian police officers, public broadcaster ORF reported. Brunner said she has not asked for asylum in Austria.

She was expected to head to Warsaw later Wednesday, according to an activist with a group that has been supporting her.

Tsimanouskaya flew first to Austria instead of directly to Poland on the advice of Polish authorities for security reasons, said Vadim Krivosheyev, of the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation.

The drama began after Tsimanouskaya’s criticism of how officials were managing her team set off a massive backlash in state-run media in Belarus, where the government has relentlessly stifled any criticism. The runner said on Instagram that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced in the event. She was then barred from competing in the 200 meters.

She accused team officials of hustling her to the airport — but she refused to board a plane home.