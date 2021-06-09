Belarus opposition leader urges international probe of govt

PRAGUE (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader has called for the creation of an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute crimes reportedly committed by the government and its longtime authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko in last year's disputed presidential election in Belarus, spoke to the Czech Parliament’s upper house, the Senate, in Prague, on Wednesday.

“We cannot allow dictators to write history,” she said, also asking the Czech Republic to organize an international conference to deal with the current situation in her country.

Lukashenko has faced months of protests fueled by his reelection to a sixth term in a vote last August that was widely seen as rigged. The Belarusian authorities have responded to demonstrations with a fierce crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Tsikhanouskaya called the crackdown “a terror that our country as not experienced since the time of Stalinism.”

"The only solution to the crisis in Belarus can be free elections,” she said.