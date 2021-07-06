Belarus' presidential hopeful gets 14-year prison sentence

Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term was widely seen as rigged and triggered months of protests, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people. Authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested, thousands beaten by police and opposition leaders jailed or forced to leave the country.

The European Union and the United States have responded to the crackdown by slapping Belarus with sanctions. They have imposed new, tougher restrictions after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said that Babariko’s “sentence is one of at least 125 unfair and arbitrary recent verdicts by Belarusian courts in politically motivated trials, often held behind closed doors and without due process of law.”

Stano said that “serious human rights violations come at a price,” and that “the EU stands ready to consider further measures” beyond the series of sanctions it has already imposed on top Belarus officials and businesses.