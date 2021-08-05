Belarus runner showed Japanese police plea for help on phone

“I want to tell all Belarusians not to be afraid and if they’re under pressure, speak out,” the runner said.

Poland has granted Tsimanouskaya a humanitarian visa, and the 24-year-old said she hoped to figure out soon how she might continue her career. She said she will speak with Polish officials on Friday about her next steps. She added that she hoped the Tokyo Games would not be her last Olympics — and that she wants to return home one day, when it is safe.

Many of Belarus' activists have fled to Poland to avoid a brutal crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko's government.

The standoff has drawn more attention to Belarus’ uncompromising authoritarian government. When the country was rocked by months of protests following an election that handed Lukashenko a sixth term but that the opposition and the West saw as rigged, authorities responded with a sweeping crackdown. Some 35,000 people were arrested and thousands of demonstrators beaten. The government has also targeted independent media and opposition figures.

In a sign of the lengths authorities are willing to go to silence their critics, Belarus officials diverted a passenger jet to the capital of Minsk in May and arrested a dissident journalist who was on board.