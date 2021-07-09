Belarus scales up crackdown on independent media

They also searched the apartment of journalist Tanya Smotkina in the town of Glubokoye in Belarus' north, and the offices of Informprogulka and Media-Polesye media outlets in Luninets and a local newspaper in Hantsevichi in the country's west.

Overall, 32 Belarusian journalists are currently in custody, either serving their sentences or awaiting trial, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said.

Konstantin Bychek, a deputy head of the KGB's investigative department, said the raids and arrests were part of a broad sweep against “radical-minded individuals."

Bychek alleged that those targeted are suspected of involvement in helping to stage “mass disturbances and even acts of terrorism.”

The independent media and journalists targeted in the crackdown have covered months of protests against Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, which were triggered by his reelection to a sixth term in an August 2020 vote that was widely seen as rigged.

The authorities responded to demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been either jailed or forced to leave the country.