Belarus to hold constitutional vote in less than one year

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus said Friday that a referendum on changing the ex-Soviet nation's constitution would be held in less than a year, part of government efforts to stem the tide of opposition protests.

Wrapping up the two-day All-Belarus People’s Assembly, President Alexander Lukashenko said the constitutional vote would be conducted simultaneously with municipal elections which are to be held no later than Jan. 18, 2022.

He wouldn't discuss details of the proposed constitutional changes in his speech before 2,700 delegates at the assembly, who were nominated by labor collectives in sync with state-controlled unions.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus for more than 26 years, vaguely promised the assembly that he would step down someday, saying that “the time will come and other people will come.”

Belarus has been engulfed by protests ever since official results from Aug. 9 presidential elections gave Lukashenko a landslide victory. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and her supporters have dismissed the result as rigged, and some poll workers also have described voting manipulation.