Belarusian authorities raid top independent newspaper

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus on Wednesday raided the offices of the country's top independent newspaper and took two of its journalists for questioning.

Belarusian authorities searched the offices of the Novy Chas (New Time) newspaper in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, and confiscated its computers and other office equipment.

They also raided the apartments of newspaper editor Aksana Kolb and reporter Siarhei Pulsha, and took them for questioning that lasted for most of the day. No charges were immediately announced.

The newspaper extensively covered massive protests that erupted after President Alexander Lukashenko's re-election to a sixth term in an August 2020 presidential vote that was denounced as rigged by the opposition and the West.

The Belarusian authorities have responded with a sweeping crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

One of Novy Chas' journalists, Dzianis Ivashyn, has been in custody since his arrest in March following a series of investigative articles about the authorities' clampdown on protests. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted on charges of “interference with police action.”