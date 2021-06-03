Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich appears on state TV as critics decry his detention as a 'hostage'-taking

NEXTA, the Telegram channel that Protasevich co-founded in 2015, found popularity in providing information about violent government crackdowns on election-related protests. After most vocal activists had been detained or exiled, the channel became a reliable source of verified information for protesters to coordinate their moves.

The conciliatory tone of Protasevich's Thursday's interview may ring all the more strangely to fellow activists.

At one point, Protasevich tells the interviewer that he respects the President's refusal to bend to public criticism. "I realized that much of what Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko) was criticized for was an attempt to pressure him. And in many ways he acted like a man with balls of steel despite the pressure," he said.

Protasevich also breaks down before the camera, crying as he says he never wants to get involved in politics again.

"I have rethought a lot of things for myself. I never want to get involved in politics anymore, in any dirty games and showdowns again. I want to hope that I can correct everything and live an ordinary peaceful life, to have a family, children, stop running away from something," he said.

