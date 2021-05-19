Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian forces kept up their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies while the government remained nonplussed over how a known threat to society could have had access to an array of heavy weapons.

The man had already threatened several people, including a top virologist, over the past few weeks, before he was able to leave an army camp with guns and four missile launchers.

“The real question is of course: how is this possible," asked Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, adding that the 46-year-old Jurgen Conings had been on the radar of the Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis, which assesses terror threats.

“Someone who has already made threats in the past — that this man within Defense has access to weapons and can even take those weapons with him,” De Croo said. “It is unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, authorities had recovered his car in northeastern Belgium. “Four missile launchers and ammunition were found in it,” Belgian federal prosecutor Wenke Roggen said. Throughout Wednesday authorities kept combing through the rugged terrain from Limburg province to Conings.