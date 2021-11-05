Belgrade's homeless can shower, get aid in mobile bus center

“That’s the first objective, to protect their health, to try to find some shelter or to advocate for them with the government shelter for them to get accommodated,” said Mitrovic. “And secondly, more importantly, to find some long-term or mid-term solution.”

Already without income, vulnerable groups such as the homeless have found their options even more limited during the COVID-19 pandemic that increased existing social gaps, Mitrovic explained. This has added to their isolation, particularly during the near-total lockdown period last year.

“Even those minimal opportunities on the edges of social life like collecting something or using any kind of secondary waste to be resold, got reduced dramatically," Mitrovic said.

Slavko Antonic, 64, who said he is a former pilot from Bosnia, told the AP that pandemic restrictions have prevented him from returning home to the northwest town of Prijedor where he has a small disability income after being wounded during the 1990s war.

Showing what he said was a a copy of his Bosnian ID, Antonic said he now has no money or way to travel, and lives in an abandoned camping trailer without electricity or running water. A restaurant nearby sets aside leftovers and he can keep clean thanks to ADRA's bus, Antonic said.

“I have given up, I never thought I would ask people for money, but I do now and good people give me some,” he said. “I feel I can no longer remember who I am."

