Benzema gets 1-year suspended sentence in sex-tape case

“Benzema will come to explain himself before the court of appeal," said Antoine Vey, one of the player's lawyers. “He was absent from the trial for professional reasons, the fact that he was absent had an influence in the judgment. This conviction is unfounded."

Prosecutors had asked that Benzema be fined 75,000 euros, the maximum allowed on the charge, and be given a suspended 10-month jail term if found guilty.

The court gave a jail sentence of two years and six months to Mustapha Zouaoui, saying he masterminded the plot. Axel Angot, who first got hold of the sex tape in 2014, was handed two years in jail. Another of the convicted blackmailers, Younes Houass, received an 18-month suspended jail sentence and Benzema's longtime friend, Karim Zenati, was jailed for 15 months.

Both Angot and Zenati's sentences could still be adjusted.

After preliminary charges in November 2015, Benzema was dropped from France’s national team by coach Didier Deschamps. That resulted in Benzema missing the 2016 European Championship, and also the 2018 World Cup which was won by France.

Deschamps recalled Benzema in May ahead of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and has since fielded him regularly.