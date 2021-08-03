Best race ever? Warholm wins record-setting hurdles race

As his time flashed on the scoreboard, he tore open his jersey. “Pure emotions coming out.” It was a scene reminiscent of the time he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in London in 2017, complete with a wide-eyed, Viking helmet-wearing post-race celebration.

This moment, however, was set up back in 2018, when Qatar's Abderrahman Samba became the second man to crack 47 seconds, a barrier that Warholm had not yet reached.

“I decided I didn't like to lose,” Warholm said. “So I went back, and I trained very hard.”

Samba was in this final, too. He finished fifth in 47.12 — a season best for him, but he was one of only two hurdlers not to hit a national record.

Warholm didn't just break the world record, he went under the 46-second barrier that nobody had seriously been thinking about.

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible,” Warholm said. “But it was hard to imagine it because it’s a big barrier.”

One debate swirling inside track circles is how much credit new shoe technology should get. A combination of foam and carbon plates has given runners more spring in their stride and might have played into the sudden plummet in the records.