Beyond the Pandemic: London's West End readies for next act

The stages that collectively employ 300,000 people were ordered shut a week before the country went into full lockdown in March 2020. They have remained closed for most of the last 13 months, endangering thousands more related jobs in bars, restaurants and hotels that cater to theater-goers.

“We were the first to be closed,” producer Nica Burns said. “And we were the last to come back.”

One of those sidelined when theaters went dark was Neil Maxfield, who turned his love of musicals into a job leading walking tours of London’s West End, the district that is home to more than three dozen theaters and long-running juggernaut shows including “Les Miserables,” “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

“I just love the West End,” said the energetic Maxfield, sporting the top hat that he wears on tours. “I love how vibrant it is, I love how versatile it is — that mixture of not just musical theater but plays as well, and new things coming in all the time.”

But for most of the past year, the West End has been spookily deserted, the streets resounding to road crews and construction work rather than nighttime crowds.