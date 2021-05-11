Beyond vaccines, UNESCO seeks share more global science

European leaders say lifting patent protections won’t solve the problem of getting shots into the arms of people in poorer countries. Instead, they are pushing for more immediate action, like urging the U.S. to export vaccine doses that have already been produced.

But Persic told The Associated Press that "in times of emergency or crisis, there might be a way of lifting those patents ... One can protect the data in a certain way, and still share it.”

U.S. President Joe Biden’s surprise announcement last week in favor of suspending patent protections came just at experts started meeting at UNESCO to discuss the Open Science plan. Biden’s move was “was received as a positive nod” to their efforts, Persic said.

In 2019, then U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of UNESCO, but U.S. diplomats are taking part in the Open Science talks as observers.