Biden affirms transatlantic ties as he signals break from Trump

He did not specifically name Trump, who viewed Europe as a trade rival and often said he believed traditional US friends were harder to deal with than adversaries. But he hardly had to.

"Our partnerships have endured and grown through the years because they are rooted in the richness of our shared democratic values. They're not transactional," he said, rebuking the preferred worldview of his predecessor in favor of something more cooperative.

While officials, in previewing his appearances, said Biden would not be focused mainly on Trump during his outings, his predecessor's looming influence nonetheless informed the message the President sought to convey.

He said the world was at an "inflection point" between democracy and more autocratic regimes; his statement that "democratic progress is under assault" could be interpreted as describing his own country as well as foreign nations.

"I believe with every ounce of my being that democracy will and must prevail," he declared.