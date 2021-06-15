Biden looks to ease EU trade tensions ahead of Putin summit

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden appeared to be on the cusp of ending a long-running dispute with the European Union over airline subsidies, a major breakthrough in the U.S-EU relationship could come on the eve of his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After a pair of summits with Group of Seven world leaders in the U.K. and then NATO allies in Brussels, Biden meets Tuesday with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where he was expected to discuss U.S.-EU relations and his meeting with Putin.

Early Tuesday, there were signs the two allies were moving to resolve a 17-year dispute over how much of a government subsidy each can provide for its aircraft manufacturing giant — Boeing in the United States and Airbus in the EU.

“I’m very positive and convinced that together we will deliver today,” von der Leyen told reporters hours before the Biden meeting in Brussels.

A person familiar with the discussions said the U.S. and EU officials have reached principles of an agreement on airlines subsidies. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.