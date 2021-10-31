Biden tells Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises

Erdogan did not follow through on the threat, but it reflected the rising tensions with the U.S.

“I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-American relations,” state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying in September.

Erdogan’s office said in a statement that the meeting was held in a “positive atmosphere” in which the leaders expressed a desire to “further strengthen and improve Turkey-U.S. relations and agreed to establish a common mechanism accordingly.”

The statement also said there was “satisfaction with the mutual steps taken on climate change.”

Turkey was kicked out of a U.S. program to buy F-35 combat planes and defense officials were sanctioned after it bought the Russian-made S-400 system. The U.S. strongly objects to the use of Russian systems within the NATO alliance and says it poses a threat to the F-35s.

Turkey maintains that the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no risk.