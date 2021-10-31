Biden to tell Erdogan that US and Turkey must avoid crises

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to tell Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a Sunday morning meeting at the Group of 20 summit that the two nations need to find ways to avoid crises with each other, as the alliance has been tested recently by a threat to no longer recognize the U.S. envoy and Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system.

“We’re planning to have a good conversation,” Biden said as the two leaders stood together before their meeting. The president did not answer questions about human rights and whether Turkey has grown too close to Russia.

The two leaders also plan to discuss regional issues involving Syria and Libya, a U.S. senior administration official said Saturday. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the upcoming conversation between Biden and Erdogan.

Turkey's role as a NATO ally has come under sharp scrutiny in recent weeks. Erdogan at an Oct. 23 rally said that 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist should be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives, had previously issued a statement seeking to resolve the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.