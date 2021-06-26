Biggest Northern Ireland unionist party endorses new leader

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party formally endorsed Jeffrey Donaldson as its new leader on Saturday, a position that will likely see him become the country's first minister.

Donaldson received 32 votes of the party’s 36-strong electoral college, which is made up of the party's 28 lawmakers in the Northern Ireland assembly and its eight members of parliament in London.

The 58-year-old, who leads the party's caucus in the U.K. Parliament in London, was the sole candidate in the election, which follows a chaotic two months for Northern Ireland’s largest party.

Donaldson had narrowly lost in the previous election last month to Edwin Poots, who resigned last week after colleagues revolted over a deal to appoint new leaders to the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration. Poots, a social and religious conservative, didn't attend the meeting on Saturday.

“I believe that today’s decision is an important first step in building the unity of my party, in rebuilding the strength of my party, in providing the leadership that Northern Ireland needs at this time," Donaldson said. “It’s been a difficult and a bruising period for the DUP, we all acknowledge that and we’ve all played our part in that."