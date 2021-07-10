Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

A view of the Britain's Royal Navy patrol ship OPV "Trent" in the Black Sea, Thursday late, July 8, 2021 during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
NATO warships are in battle formation during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
Ukrainian helicopters fly over a Russian warship during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
A view of the Britain's Royal Navy patrol ship OPV "Trent" in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
Members of the U.S. Navy of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross look on Britain's Royal Navy patrol ship OPV "Trent" in Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE US Navy sailor of destroyer USS Ross Nicholas Schwab from Breinero, Minnesota, prepares his machine gun during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
Sailors of the guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, eat and play chess as they rest during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
US Navy officer of th edestroyer USS Ross, Bradley Rennisan from Washington Court House, Ohio, controls engines during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
US Navy officers of the destroyer USS Ross control engines during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE US Navy sailor of the destroyer USS Ross, Christina Cortez from Sant Diego, California, prepares a machine gun, during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE US Navy sailor of the destroyer USS Ross, Christina Cortez from Sant Diego, California, prepares a machine gun, during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE US Navy sailors of the destroyer USS Ross, look at a Russian military jet flying over, during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
CAPTION CORRECTS DATE John D. John, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, speaks to the media, during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
US Navy sailor of destroyer USS Ross Davonne Chestnut from Phoenix, Arizona, left, practices hand-to-hand combat during Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
Italian frigate "Virginio Fasan" takes part in Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
Romanian frigate "Regina Maria takes part in Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Friday, July 9, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
US Navy sailors of the destroyer USS Ross take part in Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers, in the Black Sea, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
John D. John, commanding officer of guided-missile destroyer USS Ross, smiles during Sea Breeze 2021 exercises, in the Black Sea, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a show of strong defense ties amid the heightened tensions in the wake of last month's incident with a British destroyer off Crimea.
By DMYTRO VLASOV
Associated Press
ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
The Sea Breeze 2021 maneuvers that ended Saturday involved about 30 warships and 40 aircraft from NATO members and Ukraine. The captain of the USS Ross, a U.S. Navy destroyer that took part in the drills, said the exercise was designed to improve how the equipment and personnel of the participating nations operate together.
“We’d like to demonstrate to everybody, the international community, that no one nation can claim the Black Sea or any international body of water,” Cmdr. John D. John said aboard the guided missile destroyer previously deployed to the area for drills. "Those bodies of water belong to the international community, and we’re committed to ensure that all nations have access to international waterways.”
The Russian Defense Ministry said it was closely monitoring Sea Breeze. The Russian military also conducted a series of parallel drills in the Black Sea and southwestern Russia, with warplanes practicing bombing runs and long-range air defense missiles' deploying to protect the coast.
Last month, Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs in the path of the HMS Defender, a British Royal Navy destroyer, to chase it away from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.