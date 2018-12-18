SAO PAULO (AP) —
Fire swept over a low-income neighborhood in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus, destroying at least 600 wooden houses, authorities said Tuesday.
Civil defense officials said four people were injured in the blaze Monday night in the Educandos district. No deaths were reported.
Public security chief Amadeu Soares said the fire might have been started by the explosion of a pressure cooker.
