Blinken arrives in Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

That could begin with the Gaza reconstruction effort. The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused heavy destruction in the impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, said U.S. commitment is critical for the region. Before the Gaza war, the Biden administration had kept its distance, preferring to focus on higher foreign policy priorities like China and Iran.

“The two parties of the conflict are unable, on their own, to sit on a negotiating table, and the gap between them has widened more than ever,” Aboul Gheit, a former Egyptian foreign minister, wrote in the Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat. “In the absence of an effective role for the U.S., we should expect nothing but more cycles of violence and bloodshed of innocent people.”

One of the U.S. goals is to ensure that any assistance be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which opposes Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the U.S. consider a terrorist group.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was in Israel on Wednesday to build on the momentum of Blinken's visit.