Blinken eyes African crises, says continent must reform

Blinken said the U.S. is looking forward to seeing the full results of the investigation and will make a decision on arms sales to Nigeria based in part on the findings and whether those responsible are held accountable.

“We anticipate and look to the state and the federal government’s response to the findings and expect those to include steps that ensure accountability and address the grievances of the victims and their families," he said at a Thursday news conference with Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

Blinken’s visit to Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country and largest economy — is the second stop on a three-nation tour of the continent that started in Kenya and will end in Senegal.

After focusing in Nairobi on the crises in Ethiopia and Sudan, Blinken sought to present a broader picture in Nigeria, a country of more than 200 million that is grappling with many challenges, including extremist violence by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province in the northeast, kidnapping for ransom and armed violence in the northwest and central parts of the country, and secessionist movements in the south.