Blinken says US 'actively looking' at boosting security cooperation with Ukraine during trip to Kiev

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch -- who was recalled from her post after a smear campaign by Rudy Giuliani and his allies, denigrated by Trump, and served as an impeachment witness -- said Thursday that she thought it was "really important that Secretary Blinken is out in Ukraine fairly early on in the administration."

"I think he's sending a clear very statement ... and a message, not only to Russia, but also to Ukraine, but also to our European and other like-minded countries and institutions, and that is that Ukraine is in a two-front war," she said at an event hosted by the Partnership for Public Service. "The first one is with Russia -- not only the kinetic war ... but also the cyber front, the economic front. I mean the list goes on of how Russia is abusing Ukraine."

"The second issue is, what kind of country does Ukraine become?," she said, noting anti-corruption efforts in the country.

The top US diplomat discussed the importance of reforms in his meetings with Ukrainian government officials Thursday.

"We oppose Russia's destabilizing actions toward Ukraine for the same reason we believe these anticorruption and rule of law reforms are so important, because corrupt interests and Russian aggression both seek in different ways to do the same thing, and that is to take away from the Ukrainian people what is rightfully theirs: their right to make their own decisions, to use their resources as they see fit, and whether that be resources, territory, justice, or simply the ability to chart the country's future, those are decisions for a sovereign Ukraine and the Ukrainian people to make, and no one else," Blinken said at the press conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0