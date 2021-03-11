 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BMW remained profitable in 2020 with strong second half
0 comments
AP

BMW remained profitable in 2020 with strong second half

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German luxury automaker BMW says net profit fell 23% last year to 3.86 billion euros ($4.62 billion) as the pandemic shuttered factories in the first part of the year. The maker of the X5 sport utility and 3-Series sedan said a strong second half meant it started 2021 with “a favorable tailwind.”

Operating profits for the second half of last year were 9.8% higher than the second half of 2019. The Munich-based company's sales were boosted by the early and strong economic recovery in China, where 2020 sales topped the year before by 7.4%.

China, the company's largest single market, helped BMW offset sharp drops in sales in Europe and the US.

Earnings were also supported by growth in the upper luxury segment including the large 7-Series sedan and the X7, which the company describes as an SAV, or sport activity vehicle. Those offerings carry higher profits per vehicle than smaller cars.

Sales of its Rolls-Royce luxury cars were off 26% to 3,756 during 2020, a fall attributed to a model change for the brands best-selling model, the Ghost. The company said the order book for the Ghost is now full well into the second half of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Challenges ahead for Biden's agenda

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan
World

Pakistani opposition to boycott confidence vote for PM Khan

  • Updated

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s opposition announced Friday it will boycott a special session of the National Assembly this weekend called by the prime minister after a politically embarrassing defeat of Imran Khan’s key candidate in elections for the Senate.

Watch Now: Related Video

US-backed Saudi blockade causing deadly shortages in Yemen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News