Bombing in Myanmar city highlights escalating violence

The Special Attacking Force said it had issued many warnings to the Road Transport Administration Department and other government offices that support the functioning of the government, called the State Administration Council.

“But some civil servants neglect our warning and they are still continuing to work for their own benefit. Many people are very upset about this,” it said in a statement. “We had warned that we will punish the SAC’s slaves in a gentle or rough way to stop all the supporting pillars that financially help to buy bullets to kill people.”

A person who lives near the transport office said it was the fourth bombing at that location, but the first carried out at an hour when it would be crowded, around 11 a.m.

“The explosions today were the strongest,” and rocked her house, said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

According to a statement issued by the government last week, there have been 986 “terror attacks,” 2,344 bomb attacks and 312 arson attacks from from February to late October.