Booing of anti-racism gesture reinforces need to take a knee

BURTON-ON-TRENT, England (AP) — What should be the perfect opening to England’s European Championship campaign — in its home stadium on a scorching summer afternoon — instead carries an element of trepidation about the reception the players will receive from their own fans.

When players took a knee before both Euro 2020 warm-up games, the response from sections of England fans was booing.

The disregard of the reasons for performing the anti-racism gesture has created a disconnect with many soccer fans viewing it as a political act.

Ahead of England’s Group D opener against Croatia on Sunday at Wembley Stadium there has even been a intervention, albeit delayed, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office.

“The prime minister wants to see everybody getting behind the team to cheer them on, not boo,” the message said.

The England team appears to be frustrated for continually having to explain why they want to take a knee, as they have done in the Premier League for a year as part of calls to eradicate racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.