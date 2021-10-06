Boris Johnson brushes off UK woes, vows to transform economy

Other struggling parts of the economy say they aren’t getting the same quick action. Pig farmers protested outside the Conservative conference, saying a shortage of abattoir butchers means thousands of hogs may have to be slaughtered on farms, ending up in landfills.

“It’s a complete and utter waste,” said farmer Meryl Ward, who urged the government to recruit European butchers to ease the crisis.

Johnson says businesses will have to tough it out by improving pay and conditions to get British workers to fill the empty jobs.

He said the move to a “high-wage, high-skilled, high-productivity” economy “will take time, and sometimes it will be difficult, but that is the change that people voted for in 2016” when they opted for Brexit.

Some economists say Johnson’s argument that immigration pushes down wages is misleading, and that his economic plan is incomplete.

“The prime minister is right to say that the U.K’s economic model is broken, but his lack of policies to remedy this speaks volumes,” said George Dibb of the Institute for Public Policy Research, a center-left think tank. “Labor market shortages alone won’t lift wages and working conditions across the U.K. economy.”