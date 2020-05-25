Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings says he 'doesn't regret' 260-mile lockdown trip

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's embattled chief aide, defended his decision to drive across England during lockdown, as the Prime Minister is under intense pressure to remove Cummings from his position due to the trip.

Boris Johnson's embattled chief aide has refused to apologize for driving across England during lockdown, amid a scandal over his movements that has overshadowed the UK government's coronavirus response.

"I don't regret what I did," Dominic Cummings told reporters on Monday after Downing Street took the extraordinary step of putting the special adviser in front of the media to respond to the saga.

Cummings was repeatedly pressed to say sorry to the British people for traveling 260 miles across England and staying at a house on his parents' property, at a time when the public was being urged not to leave their homes.

But he said that he thought making the journey was "the best thing to do," and blamed media reports for creating "a very bad atmosphere" around his London home.

And he insisted that another drive he made to the town of Barnard Castle, several miles from his parents' home, was so that he could test his eyesight and make sure he was healthy enough to then drive back to London -- an explanation that was immediately questioned by opposition politicians.

Cummings' journey has sparked a scandal in Britain that has clouded Johnson's attempts to deal with his country's coronavirus outbreak.