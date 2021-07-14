 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bosnia intelligence chief detained in money laundering probe
0 comments
AP

Bosnia intelligence chief detained in money laundering probe

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities have detained the head of the Balkan country's state security agency in a probe that includes money laundering.

Police on Wednesday detained Osman Mehmedagic, the head of the Intelligence Security Agency, for questioning, the prosecutor's office said.

Mehmedagic is under suspicion of abuse of position, falsifying of personal identification documents and money laundering, the statement added. No other details were immediately available.

Authorities last year charged Mehmedagic with abuse of power for allegedly using agency resources to spy on a man who filed a criminal complaint against him.

Legal proceedings often take years in the corruption-plagued Balkan nation, which is still struggling to recover from a devastating war in 1992-95.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olivia Rodrigo visits WH to push youth vaccinations

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies
World

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

+18
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
World

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

  • Updated

ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.

+44
Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country
World

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Break Free! Cows caught in UK tunnel after breaking out of enclosure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News