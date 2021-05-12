 Skip to main content
Bosnia police arrest woman for financing Islamic fighters
AP

Bosnia police arrest woman for financing Islamic fighters

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police have arrested a woman on suspicion of financially supporting her husband and other Bosnians who joined Islamic fighters in Syria and Iraq, authorities said Wednesday.

Sena Hamzabegovic was arrested upon her arrival to Bosnia at the airport in the central town of Tuzla on Tuesday, Bosnia's security agency said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office said they will seek detention for Hamzabegovic, who holds dual Bosnian and Swiss citizenship. The 61-year-old woman faces charges of “financing terror activities.”

Hamzabegovic allegedly sent money and other means of support from 2013 to her husband, who held a prominent position in the Islamic fighters' group structures. The unidentified man remains at large.

The prosecutor's statement said security agencies in Bosnia have worked in cooperation with foreign colleagues on Hamzabegovic's case over a longer period of time. No other details were immediately available.

Hundreds of Bosnians in the past have joined Islamic fighters in Syria and Iraq. Many have been jailed upon returning and dozens still remain in camps in Syria.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

