Bosnian Serb police drill seen as separatist 'provocation'

The two regions were given wide autonomy, but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency comprising Bosniak, Serb and Croat members.

The Bosnian Serb presidency member, Milorad Dodik, has for years been advocating the separation of the Bosnian Serb mini-state and having it join neighboring Serbia - something that would unlikely win approval from the U.S. and much of the West.

Dodik, who has a tacit support from Russia and his allies in Serbia, has recently upped his drive, pledging that the Bosnian Serb parliament will by the end of November declare the creation of its own army and judiciary.

The Bosnian Serb assembly earlier this week adopted a law establishing its own medicine procurement agency, the first of Dodik’s pledges to separate joint institutions from those at the state level.

The U.S. has already imposed a travel ban against Dodik and earlier this week has warned sanctions against his allies if his separatist moves continue.

