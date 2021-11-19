Bowing to protests, India's Modi agrees to repeal farm laws

While the government said it was willing to pledge the guaranteed prices would continue, the farmers wanted legislation saying such prices were their legal right. They contended that without guarantees, they would be at the mercy of the markets and that would spell disaster, especially for the more than two-thirds of them who own less than 1 hectare (2 1/2 acres) of land.

Modi's party was also criticized for refusing to extend debate on the legislation — renewing accusations that it has too often used its majority to ram through laws without enough consultation.

Protests against the laws escalated in November last year, when farmers hunkered down on the outskirts of New Delhi, where they have camped out since, including through a harsh winter and a coronavirus surge that devastated India earlier this year.

While the protests have been largely peaceful, demonstrators in January stormed the historic Red Fort in the capital’s center — a deeply symbolic act that revealed the scale of their challenge to Modi’s government. Clashes with police left one protester dead and hundreds injured.