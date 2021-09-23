BP, Exxon warn of supply issues in UK due to driver shortage

LONDON (AP) — The British government sought to ease concerns Thursday of a fuel crisis after oil giants BP and ExxonMobil-owned Esso warned they had to ration supplies and close some gas stations as a result of a truck driver shortage.

BP said it was reducing gasoline and diesel deliveries and that a "handful” of its stations were closed. ExxonMobil said the labor problem affected a “small number” of the businesses it operates with supermarket chain Tesco.

“The driver shortage is a very serious issue that needs urgent government and industry action to resolve; however, we urge people not to panic buy," trade body Logistics U.K. said.

“The logistics industry is resilient and has proven capable of supporting shops, families and businesses during COVID-19, border closures and the first stages of Brexit, and will continue to serve the needs of the nation," the association said.

Industry and government officials worry the news will cause a rush of people speeding to fill up their vehicles, leading to lines and further supply bottlenecks. In September 2000, Britain came to a near-standstill for several days when truckers, aghast at the rising cost of fuel at the time, started blockading refineries, spurring motorists to head to the pump.