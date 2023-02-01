Brave lion cubs leap across storm-swollen river in Kenya

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint amid a spike in violence that has the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government. Blinken didn't publicly offer any ideas for calming the situation and it was not immediately clear from his meeting with Netanyahu that the administration would be proposing any. The latest violence erupted last week with an Israeli raid on a militant stronghold in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed 10 people, followed by an attack by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven people outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem.