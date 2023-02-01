Brave lion cubs leap across storm-swollen river in Kenya

A British photographer has captured the moment lion cubs had to leap across an running river.
"I am old, very old, but not an idiot," her Twitter bio reads. She has thousands of followers.
After much hesitation about how to deal with small and medium-size private enterprises it authorized in 2021, the Cuban government is turning to Russia for help with market reforms.
Long COVID is a complex chronic illness that can afflict without regard for age, sex, vaccination status or medical history.
This species is one of the most endangered animals in the world.
Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country. Air raid sirens wailed nationwide Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of the targets, but Kyiv’s mayor said a Russian missile strike killed one person, the first death from an attack in the capital since New Year’s Eve. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two other people were injured in the strike. The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany’s defense minister says Ukrainian troops will start their training on Marder infantry fighting vehicles within days and then the heavy Leopard 2 tanks Germany promised “a little later.”
The capsule the size of a pea was detected by a search vehicle travelling at 43 miles per hour when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule.
Egypt has unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint amid a spike in violence that has the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government. Blinken didn't publicly offer any ideas for calming the situation and it was not immediately clear from his meeting with Netanyahu that the administration would be proposing any. The latest violence erupted last week with an Israeli raid on a militant stronghold in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed 10 people, followed by an attack by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven people outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem.
Western weapons have proven essential to Ukraine's defense while stoking ever-higher tensions with Moscow.
