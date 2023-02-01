 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Brave lion cubs leap across storm-swollen river in Kenya

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A British photographer has captured the moment lion cubs had to leap across an running river.

A British photographer has captured the moment lion cubs had to leap across an running river.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start

Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start

Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country. Air raid sirens wailed nationwide Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of the targets, but Kyiv’s mayor said a Russian missile strike killed one person, the first death from an attack in the capital since New Year’s Eve. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two other people were injured in the strike. The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany’s defense minister says Ukrainian troops will start their training on Marder infantry fighting vehicles within days and then the heavy Leopard 2 tanks Germany promised “a little later.”

Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint amid a spike in violence that has the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government. Blinken didn't publicly offer any ideas for calming the situation and it was not immediately clear from his meeting with Netanyahu that the administration would be proposing any. The latest violence erupted last week with an Israeli raid on a militant stronghold in the West Bank city of Jenin that killed 10 people, followed by an attack by a Palestinian gunman that killed seven people outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News