Brazil businesses lean on government to shift climate stance

“It’s a great opportunity," she told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday. “Our big elephant in the room is illegal deforestation."

Brazil's government has paid little heed to similar demands from environmental groups. But Grossi said big businesses may be better placed to win over Bolsonaro's right-wing government, which faces an election next year.

“The private sector was saying it’s good for business, it’s not ideological," she said.

In addition to being able to boost its emissions reduction efforts by saving the Amazon, Brazil could benefit greatly if countries at this year's U.N. climate talks reach agreement on the issue of carbon markets. Known as ‘Article 6,’ efforts to resolve the issue have eluded negotiators for years, but officials are optimistic that a breakthrough might be possible in Glasgow.

Brazil would likely have to compromise on its demands to hold onto questionable carbon credits it amassed under a previous agreement. But a deal that provides rigorous rules for carbon markets could make Brazil a prime destination in the future for countries and companies hoping to offset their own excess emissions.