Brazil death toll tops 250,000, virus still running rampant

At least 12 Brazilian states are in the midst of a second wave even worse than the one faced in 2020, said Domingos Alves, an epidemiologist who has been tracking COVID-19 data.

“This scenario is going to get worse,” Alves told the AP, adding that the virus was spreading faster among the population. In Amazonas state, where the capital, Manaus, saw hospitals run out of oxygen last month, there have been more than 5,000 deaths in the first two months of the year, about as many as in all of 2020.

Alves and other public health experts consulted by the AP say the spread continues to be facilitated by authorities' reluctance to follow recommendations from international health organizations to implement stricter restrictions on activity.

It is up to governors and mayors to impose lockdowns or restrictions to contain the virus. The states of Sao Paulo and Bahia recently introduced curfews, asking residents to stay at home at night. But experts say the moves are too late and insufficient.

“They are not containment measures; they are palliative measures, always taken after the fact,” said Alves, who is also an adjunct professor of social medicine at the University of Sao Paulo. “'Lockdown' has become a curse word in Brazil."