Brazil governor calls Bolsonaro a 'psychopathic leader' who made 'unbelievable mistakes' on Covid-19

The Covid-19 crisis in Brazil has never been worse.

Nearly every Brazilian state has an ICU occupancy of 80% or higher, according to a recent CNN analysis of state data. As of Friday, 16 of 26 states were at or above 90%, meaning those health systems have collapsed or are at imminent risk of doing so.

And as of Friday, less than 10 million people in the country of about 220 million had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to federal health data. Only 1.57% of the population had been fully vaccinated.

That is the result of a slow rollout program that has been plagued by delays. During the announcement of its distribution plan in early February, the government promised some 46 million vaccine doses would be available in March. It's been repeatedly forced to lower that number, and now only 26 million doses are estimated to be available by month's end.

Doria said of 90% of the vaccines in Brazil were produced by the Butantan Institute in Sao Paulo -- linked to the Sao Paulo government -- and that by the end of August they will have made 100 million vaccines available across the country.

"It is still not enough," he said, adding that the federal government in March started buying vaccines while Sao Paulo state began in April of last year.

CNN's Matt Rivers contributed to this report.

