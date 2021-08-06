Brazil Olympic skateboarding is tropical fairytale for girls

Eduardo Braz, a former pro skateboarder who owns the skatepark, said he used to receive messages from one or two girls seeking classes on normal days before the Tokyo Olympics. Now, there are usually 20 reaching out to him, eager to learn.

“We nearly closed because of the pandemic,” Braz said. “Rayssa was a gift. Many girls used to feel a little shy around boys, but now things will be different for them.”

Brazilians were first introduced to Rayssa Leal in 2015, when a video showed the then 7-year-old attempting a heelflip over three stairs while wearing a blue dress. She tumbled twice, but on the third attempt — wearing wings — stuck the landing. American skateboard legend Tony Hawk shared the clip on social media, and what he called her “fairytale heelflip” went viral.

Hawk and Leal have since struck up a bond, and on her social media — where her number of followers has surged into the millions — she affectionately calls him Tio Toninho, or “Little Uncle Tony.” They met up in Tokyo and he joined her while she trained.