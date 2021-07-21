Brazil police release Boca Juniors team after stadium brawl

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Players of Argentina’s Boca Juniors spent the night in a bus outside a Brazilian police station before being allowed to leave Wednesday following a brawl with security after their Copa Libertadores penalty shootout loss to local Atletico Mineiro.

Police in the city of Belo Horizonte said they had questioned six members of the Argentine delegation, two of whom were fined 3,000 reals ($575) each for damages. The other four were charged with bodily injury and contempt and are supposed to appear in court at a later date.

Police did not release the names of those fined and charged.

The fight erupted as players from Boca Juniors returned to the locker room after the Tuesday night game. Video footage showed members of the team throwing punches and portable railings at security personnel.

The players, and the team as a whole, were infuriated that a goal that had been disallowed by a video review offside call — something that also happened in the first leg of the competition between the two teams.

The Brazilian club said on Twitter that Boca players had been trying to break into their locker room and that they destroyed water coolers and railings.