Brazil probe of Bolsonaro offers COVID-19 families solace

The Senate committee has proposed creating a monument for COVID-19 victims, but for now, relatives of the dead must take solace in temporary memorials like the white flags planted earlier this month outside Congress in Brasilia, the capital.

Fernanda Natasha Bravo Cruz was there that day mourning her father, whom she recalled as a lawyer who often provided pro bono legal services to those in need. After initially heeding stay-at-home recommendations, he started letting his guard down, got infected and died before getting the chance to hold his newborn granddaughter. Ahead of that much-anticipated encounter, he sent her a copy of Antoine de Saint-Exupérys “The Little Prince.”

Now, whenever Cruz’s daughter glimpses the book, she points excitedly as if she knows someone wanted her to grow up reading it.

On Wednesday, Cruz said the Senate committee's decision brought some measure of justice.

“It’s important that there be institutions on the side of the people who are suffering and were made very fragile by this process,” Cruz said. “It’s not just personal grief. It’s collective grief.”

———

Biller reported from Rio de Janeiro, and Álvares reported from Brasilia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.