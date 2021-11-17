Brazil swaps acclaimed welfare program for untested stand-in

“There were always very modest sums, but it always worked well. It’s a program that was cheap, efficient and effective,” said Pedro Ferreira de Souza, who co-authored a 2019 study on Bolsa Familia for the government's Institute for Applied Economic Research. “This new program raises more questions than it answers.”

Brazil Aid does create a series of new benefits, including for working parents who cannot secure childcare and for small family farmers in exchange for food donations. These provisions, however, won’t come into effect until additional funding has been earmarked.

“You have these nine new types of benefits, many of which are variants of previous benefits. They’re not (entirely) new, but they’re interesting,” said Marcelo Neri, director of the Getulio Vargas Foundation’s social policy center.

Tereza Campello, who was part of a team that worked on the creation of Bolsa Familia in 2003, expressed anger that a longstanding pillar of Brazil's fight against poverty is being toppled.

“I’m outraged. It’s not even sadness, it’s outrage,” said Campello, who later served as Brazil's minister of social development and fight against hunger. In her time as minister, Campello said, she received delegations from dozens of countries interested in learning about Bolsa Familia.