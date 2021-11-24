Brazilians find stock exchange bull unbearable, remove it

But celebration was swiftly met with protests. The next day, a dozen students posted stickers that read “HUNGER” on the bull’s body. After their removal, the nonprofit group SP Invisible, which aids the poor, organized a barbecue beside the bull to feed homeless people. Both demonstrations reverberated widely on social media.

“This bull is suggesting we are experiencing some progress, but it is the exact opposite,” Vinícius Lima, one of the nonprofit’s organizers, told journalists. “Beef prices have skyrocketed. It costs double what it used to. Fewer and fewer Brazilians can afford it. That’s why we came here.”

Over the weekend, the bull’s sponsors attempted to co-opt demonstrations by asking visitors to bring food for donation. Still, the bull continued getting roasted.

City Hall’s urban planning body summoned the sculpture's sponsors and the artist who crafted it for a meeting. Its main objection with the golden beast was that sponsors didn’t seek approval beforehand and it apparently violated a law limiting what can be displayed outdoors. Sao Paulo limits outdoor advertising.