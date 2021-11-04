Brazil's awaited 5G tender yields billions in investment

Huawei is at the center of a diplomatic battle between the U.S. and China, with U.S. officials suspecting that the Chinese government could use Huawei's network equipment to help it spy. The U.S. government has pressed other countries, including Brazil, to ban Huawei from 5G network buildouts, citing security concerns. Huawei has rejected such allegations.

The auction — by far Brazil's largest telecommunications tender ever — also aimed to expand digital inclusion, prioritizing investment over replenishing state coffers.

Of the nearly 50 billion reals the administration of President Jair Boslonaro is expecting, 20% will go to the federal treasury, and the rest to building new infrastructure or improving existing networks.

Aside from 5G, winning bidders must bring wireless internet with 4G or higher to nearly 10 million people in northern Brazil, including 500 villages in the vast Amazon region, where many still lack internet access.

“Brazil will be the first Latin American country to have 5,G” said Communications Minister Fábio Faria, apparently meaning a nationwide rollout. Several other countries already have started installing some 5G networks.