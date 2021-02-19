 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazil's Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant
0 comments
AP

Brazil's Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brazil's Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo, left, arrives to attend a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Air Force, at the Air Base headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

 Eraldo Peres

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday tapped a retired general to replace a market-friendly economist who has been CEO of state-run oil giant Petrobras since the beginning of 2019.

In picking former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna to take over from Roberto Castello Branco, Bolsonaro is seeking to appeal to truck drivers, who threatened to go on strike at the beginning of the month due to recent increases in fuel prices.

Bolsonaro had said in a live broadcast Thursday that he would make changes at Petrobras, which is 50.26% owned by Brazil's government. He also promised to end federal taxes on diesel fuel over the next two months.

If confirmed by Petrobras’ board, Luna would become the first military man to hold the position at the oil company since 1989.

Petrobras stocks fell 6.6% at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange on Friday as investors anticipated a change in the management of the oil giant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use
World

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine for emergency use

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — The World Health Organization has granted an emergency authorization to AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, a move that should allow the U.N. agency's partners to ship millions of doses to countries as part of a U.N.-backed program to tame the pandemic.

+2
France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks
World

France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday unveiled a plan to better arm public facilities and private companies against cybercriminals following ransomware attacks at two hospitals this month and an upsurge of similar cyber assaults in France.

+3
In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia
World

In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA shows new images from Mars rover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News