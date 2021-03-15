 Skip to main content
Britain imposes new sanctions on 6 members of Syrian regime
AP

Britain imposes new sanctions on 6 members of Syrian regime

LONDON (AP) — Britain said Monday it was imposing new sanctions on Bashar al-Assad’s regime, including asset freezes and travel bans on the Syrian dictator’s close allies.

The announcement came on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Syrian uprising. The six sanctioned individuals include Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, presidential adviser Luna al-Shibl, and two military generals who Britain said were responsible for the violent repression of civilians by troops under their command.

The Foreign Office said they also include two prominent businessmen, one of whom, Yassar Ibrahim, allegedly “acts as a front" for the “personal hold on the Syrian economy” wielded by Assad and his wife, Asma, while millions of Syrians go without food.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Assad regime for subjecting the Syrian people “to a decade of brutality for the temerity of demanding peaceful reform.”

“Today we are holding six more individuals from the regime to account for their wholesale assault on the very citizens they should be protecting,” Raab said in a statement.

The sanctions were the first against the Syrian leadership under Britain’s new autonomous sanctions regime after Brexit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

