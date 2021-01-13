Britain's Johnson pledges UK vaccine program will run 24-7

In a reflection of the frantic demand, Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals research and development at AstraZeneca, asked the committee to help gain permission for people working in the vaccine process to get priority for the COVID-19 shots.

“One of the things that I’m worried about is actually maintaining a continuous supply and work on this vaccine,” he said as he appealed for workers to be immunized. “If you have an outbreak at one of the centers — which we’ve had actually — or in one of the groups in Oxford working on new variants, or the people that are working on the regulatory files, everything stops.''

The government is desperately trying to protect people with vaccines before hospitals are overwhelmed with cases of the new, more infections virus variant.

Johnson said “the risk is very substantial” of intensive care capacity being outstripped. He said hospitals in England were treating about 32,000 COVID-19 patients, about 70% more than during the first peak in April.

He said there are “some early signs” that recent lockdown measures were reducing transmission of the virus, but it was “far, far too early” to ease the restrictions.