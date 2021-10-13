 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
British economic recovery falters during the summer
0 comments
AP

British economic recovery falters during the summer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
British economic recovery falters during the summer

FILE - In this Monday, June 14, 2021 file photo, people sit at outdoor tables at a restaurant in Soho, in London. The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions it was announced by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday Sept. 30, 2021.

 Alberto Pezzali

LONDON (AP) — Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.

While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England, the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated.

The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said weakness is “seeping through” the figures especially in the construction sector, which has now reported four straight months of negative growth.

The British economy remains 0.8% below its pre-coronavirus pandemic level of Feb. 2020.

The International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday that the U.K. will grow by 6.8% this year, more than any other Group of Seven industrial nation, and by a still-high 5% next. However, the British economy experienced the worst recession of the seven in 2020, contracting by 9.8% output.

With inflation set to hit 4% in the coming months amid rising energy bills, productivity levels low, taxes rising and an uncertain COVID backdrop heading into winter, there are worries that the economy will underperform over coming months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule
World

Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new “Green Pass” vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story
World

Correction: Global Minimum Tax-Explainer story

  • Updated

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — In a story published October 9, 2021, about a global minimum corporate tax, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the tax would apply to companies with more than 750 billion euros ($864 billion) in revenue. The figures should have been 750 million euros ($864 million).

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban allowing only girls under Grade 7 to go to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News