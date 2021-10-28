Brunei says Myanmar still 'integral' to ASEAN despite rebuke

“For this meeting, we have given Myanmar space while firmly upholding the principles enshrined in the ASEAN charter including that of non-interference. Only the people of Myanmar can fully resolve their internal situation,” the sultan said.

“ASEAN will always be there for Myanmar and we have continued to offer our help," he said.

The bloc has urged Myanmar to give its envoy, Brunei Second Foreign Minister Eryan Yusof, full access to all parties and to release political detainees. Myanmar insists the envoy cannot meet Suu Kyi and some others because they are facing criminal charges.

Asked if Min Aung Hlaing would be banned from future ASEAN events, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said in a separate news conference earlier Thursday, “That’s the $1 million question which I cannot answer.”

“If the current situation were prolonged into a stalemate and no progress can be made, then we should be looking at other ways into getting the desired outcome," he said in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Saifuddin said there was no discussion in ASEAN at the moment on engaging with Myanmar's political opposition, the National Unity Government, which views itself as a shadow government and met this week with U.S. officials.